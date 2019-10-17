-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for DURECT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is ($0.01). DURECT also posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that DURECT will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover DURECT.

Get DURECT alerts:

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 116.97% and a negative net margin of 123.22%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DRRX shares. BidaskClub lowered DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on DURECT from $1.50 to $2.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. HC Wainwright set a $3.50 price objective on DURECT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on DURECT in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.53.

NASDAQ:DRRX opened at $1.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.05 million, a PE ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. DURECT has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $2.46.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRRX. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DURECT in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in DURECT by 5.9% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,100,218 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in DURECT by 16.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,080,352 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 155,833 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in DURECT by 5.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,207,892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 161,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in DURECT by 22.5% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,684,186 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 309,648 shares during the last quarter. 45.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

See Also: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DURECT (DRRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.