$0.09 EPS Expected for Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Manitex International’s earnings. Manitex International reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Manitex International will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Manitex International.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $60.97 million during the quarter. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.11%.

MNTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Manitex International in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Manitex International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

In other Manitex International news, CEO Steve Filipov bought 5,000 shares of Manitex International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNTX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Manitex International in the second quarter worth $68,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manitex International in the second quarter worth $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Manitex International by 38.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 18,086 shares during the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manitex International in the second quarter worth $389,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Manitex International in the second quarter worth $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MNTX traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,034. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.32 million, a PE ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.43. Manitex International has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $9.80.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

