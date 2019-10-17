-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) to post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jaguar Health’s earnings. Jaguar Health posted earnings of ($42.66) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jaguar Health will report full year earnings of ($5.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.76) to ($5.12). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Jaguar Health.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($9.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.61) by ($3.48). The firm had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 698.61% and a negative net margin of 727.27%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JAGX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price target on Jaguar Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Jaguar Health in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director James J. Bochnowski bought 180,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $361,164.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JAGX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.74. 46,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,026. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1.69. The stock has a market cap of $33.84 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Jaguar Health has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $42.70.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

