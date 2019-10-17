$0.69 EPS Expected for Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) will announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Union Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Union Bankshares posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Bankshares will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Union Bankshares.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $169.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.26 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Union Bankshares in a report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James set a $40.00 price target on shares of Union Bankshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares during the second quarter valued at about $47,000.

Union Bankshares stock opened at $36.80 on Monday. Union Bankshares has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $40.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.11.

About Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Union Bankshares (AUB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.