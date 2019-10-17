$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) will report $1.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.00 billion and the highest is $1.01 billion. Brookdale Senior Living posted sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full year sales of $4.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.04 billion to $4.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $4.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brookdale Senior Living.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share. Brookdale Senior Living’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

BKD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter worth about $1,995,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter worth about $1,507,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 20.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,775,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,685,000 after acquiring an additional 297,200 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

BKD stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.67. The company had a trading volume of 322,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,411. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $9.84. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average of $7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

