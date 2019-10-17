$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) will report $1.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.00 billion and the highest is $1.01 billion. Brookdale Senior Living posted sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full year sales of $4.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.04 billion to $4.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $4.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brookdale Senior Living.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share. Brookdale Senior Living’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

BKD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter worth about $1,995,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter worth about $1,507,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 20.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,775,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,685,000 after acquiring an additional 297,200 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

BKD stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.67. The company had a trading volume of 322,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,411. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $9.84. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average of $7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookdale Senior Living (BKD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD)

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.