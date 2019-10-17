$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) to report $1.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for BRP’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.11 billion and the highest is $1.18 billion. BRP posted sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 29th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP will report full year sales of $4.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.47 billion to $4.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BRP.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. BRP had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 73.27%.

DOOO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Friday, October 11th. TD Securities raised shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Desjardins set a $66.00 price objective on shares of BRP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. BRP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.69.

DOOO stock opened at $41.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.26. BRP has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $46.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.53.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.0752 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 12.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowen Inc. acquired a new position in BRP during the second quarter worth about $1,161,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in BRP by 3.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 971,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,812,000 after acquiring an additional 34,678 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in BRP by 44.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 274,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,853,000 after acquiring an additional 84,702 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in BRP by 562.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 382,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,632,000 after acquiring an additional 324,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BRP during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRP (DOOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.