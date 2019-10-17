$1.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) will report earnings per share of $1.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18. Western Alliance Bancorporation posted earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full-year earnings of $4.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $4.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $5.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $267.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WAL shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,048.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 415.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WAL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,587. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $37.39 and a 1-year high of $54.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.66.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

