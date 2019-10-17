1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lessened its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC owned 0.12% of 1-800-Flowers.Com worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the second quarter worth about $846,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 70.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 760,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,365,000 after purchasing an additional 314,485 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 98.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 370,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 183,535 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the second quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 2.6% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 71,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. 38.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLWS stock opened at $14.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average of $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $912.05 million, a P/E ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.57. 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $21.77.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $259.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.15 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 2.78%. 1-800-Flowers.Com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson set a $25.00 target price on 1-800-Flowers.Com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BidaskClub downgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Noble Financial set a $25.00 target price on 1-800-Flowers.Com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1-800-Flowers.Com has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 25,000 shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $499,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,328 shares in the company, valued at $18,838,260.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,340,750. 64.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

