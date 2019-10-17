100,058 Shares in ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 100,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in ZovioInc . during the second quarter worth about $3,677,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in ZovioInc . during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ZovioInc . during the second quarter worth about $317,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in ZovioInc . during the second quarter worth about $2,450,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ZovioInc . during the second quarter worth about $2,883,000.

ZVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZovioInc . from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of ZovioInc . in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

ZVO stock opened at $1.50 on Thursday. ZovioInc . has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $10.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.12.

ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $107.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.00 million. ZovioInc .’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZovioInc . Company Profile

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company provides data management and software to curriculum and financial aid, including enrollment, retention, academic, and tuition for higher education institutions; upskilling courses, degree programs, and certifications for employers; and programs, such as work at your own pace, certificates, micro-badge programs, and college degree programs for learners.

