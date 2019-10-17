10,100 Shares in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Purchased by Enlightenment Research LLC

Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000. EXACT Sciences makes up about 2.0% of Enlightenment Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EXAS. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in EXACT Sciences in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in EXACT Sciences in the third quarter worth about $357,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 19.8% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 107,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,741,000 after buying an additional 17,786 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 19.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 5.2% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXAS shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark raised shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Leerink Swann reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.58.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 9,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total transaction of $1,039,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,012 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,867.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.93, for a total transaction of $205,669.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,592.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,628,440 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EXAS traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.86. 18,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,166,132. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.91 and a beta of 1.42. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $53.06 and a 52 week high of $123.99.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $199.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.18 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 35.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

