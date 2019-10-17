11,985 Shares in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Green Dot by 6.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,140,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,294,000 after purchasing an additional 370,866 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Green Dot by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,494,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,799,000 after purchasing an additional 42,826 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Green Dot by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,945,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,124,000 after purchasing an additional 159,771 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Green Dot during the second quarter worth approximately $61,188,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Green Dot by 23.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,106,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,102,000 after purchasing an additional 211,017 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GDOT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Northland Securities raised shares of Green Dot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Guggenheim raised shares of Green Dot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $41.00 price target on shares of Green Dot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Dot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.23.

GDOT opened at $24.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Green Dot Co. has a 52-week low of $22.45 and a 52-week high of $93.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.07. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. Green Dot had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $278.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Green Dot’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Green Dot news, CRO Brett Narlinger sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $158,648.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 71,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,391.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

