12,815 Shares in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,815 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NIC by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,879,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,347,000 after acquiring an additional 29,352 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in NIC by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,868,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,969,000 after acquiring an additional 14,151 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in NIC by 65.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,387,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,259,000 after acquiring an additional 549,000 shares in the last quarter. BTIM Corp. raised its holdings in NIC by 0.5% during the second quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 1,164,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,682,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NIC by 59.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,122,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,004,000 after acquiring an additional 419,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EGOV opened at $20.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.87. NIC Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $23.45.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.45 million. NIC had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NIC Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIC in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson lowered NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered NIC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub lowered NIC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NIC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

In other NIC news, Director William M. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $209,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,034.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

