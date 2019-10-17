15,000 Shares in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Bought by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GL. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth $50,205,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,975,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,332,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,046,000. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,268,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Shares of GL stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,876. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $96.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.14.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.02. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.172 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 11.26%.

In other news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total value of $2,311,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 610,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,441,649.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vern D. Herbel sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.25, for a total transaction of $4,612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,612,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,820 shares of company stock valued at $9,241,936. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Globe Life from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.