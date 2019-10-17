15,568 Shares in Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NERV. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 270.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 15,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

NERV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised Minerva Neurosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine cut Minerva Neurosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Minerva Neurosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:NERV opened at $4.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.51. Minerva Neurosciences Inc has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $11.89.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences Inc will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

