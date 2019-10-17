$17.95 Million in Sales Expected for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to report sales of $17.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.90 million to $19.00 million. Consolidated Water posted sales of $18.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full year sales of $69.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $68.20 million to $70.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $69.35 million, with estimates ranging from $66.70 million to $72.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Consolidated Water.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 million. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 6.05%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

In related news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 14,480 shares of Consolidated Water stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $212,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 416.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 23,373 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 174.7% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the second quarter valued at $1,283,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 1.5% during the second quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 67,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 83.8% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 53,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 24,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

CWCO stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.19. The stock had a trading volume of 20,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,054. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.16. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 12.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $243.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.56. Consolidated Water has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $17.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consolidated Water (CWCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.