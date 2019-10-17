$2.91 Billion in Sales Expected for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) to report sales of $2.91 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rogers Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.96 billion. Rogers Communications reported sales of $2.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rogers Communications will report full-year sales of $11.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.41 billion to $11.69 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $11.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.55 billion to $12.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rogers Communications.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 13.79%. Rogers Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RCI. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Rogers Communications from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.18.

Shares of RCI opened at $49.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of $47.62 and a 12 month high of $55.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCI. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 4.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,102 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.4% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 18,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 12.2% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 12.2% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rogers Communications (RCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI)

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.