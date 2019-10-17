$2.91 Billion in Sales Expected for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) to report sales of $2.91 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rogers Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.96 billion. Rogers Communications reported sales of $2.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rogers Communications will report full-year sales of $11.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.41 billion to $11.69 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $11.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.55 billion to $12.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rogers Communications.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 13.79%. Rogers Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RCI. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Rogers Communications from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.18.

Shares of RCI opened at $49.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of $47.62 and a 12 month high of $55.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCI. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 4.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,102 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.4% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 18,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 12.2% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 12.2% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

