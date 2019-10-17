$203.04 Million in Sales Expected for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) to announce sales of $203.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $201.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $205.89 million. Myriad Genetics reported sales of $202.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full-year sales of $874.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $856.83 million to $899.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $937.45 million, with estimates ranging from $923.06 million to $946.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.64 million. Myriad Genetics had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

MYGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.64 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Myriad Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.80.

Shares of MYGN traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $30.27. 160,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,804. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.71. Myriad Genetics has a one year low of $22.04 and a one year high of $48.40.

In related news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $1,037,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,566 shares in the company, valued at $5,003,489. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gary A. King sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $2,609,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 164,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,170,239.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,712 shares of company stock worth $4,115,380 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYGN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 4,582.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 673,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,722,000 after purchasing an additional 659,547 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,535,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,233,000 after acquiring an additional 509,214 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 982,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,297,000 after acquiring an additional 359,488 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 298.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 472,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,136,000 after acquiring an additional 354,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,856,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,563,000 after acquiring an additional 305,143 shares during the last quarter.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

