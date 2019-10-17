2,037 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Purchased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,963,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,149,109,000 after buying an additional 174,451 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,164,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,710,826,000 after buying an additional 976,898 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,126,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,404,000 after buying an additional 29,757 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,069,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $469,549,000 after buying an additional 27,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,864,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $445,904,000 after buying an additional 435,062 shares in the last quarter. 73.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total transaction of $957,468.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total transaction of $559,391.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,347 shares of company stock valued at $1,585,155 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $114.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.89. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.22 and a 52 week high of $121.77.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 29.15%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.512 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 48.81%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WM. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $126.00 price target on shares of Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.82.

Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

