2,119 Shares in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) Acquired by Cerebellum GP LLC

Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,119 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,012,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,339,000 after buying an additional 659,488 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,656,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,328,000 after buying an additional 190,041 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,594,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,082,000 after buying an additional 231,113 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,442,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,178,000 after buying an additional 673,606 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 720,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,512,000 after buying an additional 70,625 shares during the period.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Shares of BWXT opened at $56.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. BWX Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $35.91 and a 52-week high of $61.14. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 83.20% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total value of $56,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,497,387.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Fees sold 60,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $3,429,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,599,510. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seaport Global Securities set a $62.00 target price on BWX Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $55.00 target price on BWX Technologies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.25.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.