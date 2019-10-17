25,556 Shares in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in New York Times by 3.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in New York Times by 2.0% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in New York Times in the second quarter valued at about $4,843,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in New York Times by 1.9% in the second quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in New York Times in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYT stock opened at $28.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.13 and a 200-day moving average of $32.14. New York Times Co has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $36.25. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 1.17.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. New York Times had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $436.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New York Times Co will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. New York Times’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NYT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI set a $38.00 price objective on shares of New York Times and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of New York Times in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

