272,390 Shares in Bank First National Corporation (NYSE:BFC) Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank First National Corporation (NYSE:BFC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 272,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,784,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bank First National in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank First National in the second quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Bank First National in the second quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bank First National in the second quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank First National in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000.

In other news, Director Michael G. Ansay sold 2,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $118,452.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Bank First National stock opened at $66.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.43. Bank First National Corporation has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $76.90.

Bank First National (NYSE:BFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.09 million for the quarter.

Bank First National Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First National that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Northeastern Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; and checking, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

