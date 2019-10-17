274,507 Shares in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 274,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,709,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of B&G Foods at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 2.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 244,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after buying an additional 6,359 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in B&G Foods by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 159,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in B&G Foods by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in B&G Foods by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 73,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 37,636 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BGS opened at $16.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.81. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.21 and a 1 year high of $31.60.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $371.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.24 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.52%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 102.70%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BGS shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on B&G Foods from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded B&G Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.94.

In other news, Director Deann L. Brunts purchased 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $47,127.34. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,722.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

