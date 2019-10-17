2,800 Shares in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,524,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,353,000 after acquiring an additional 10,371 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 604,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,398,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Alamo Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,441,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,084,000 after acquiring an additional 18,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 219,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,894,000 after acquiring an additional 102,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

ALG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Alamo Group from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALG opened at $118.21 on Thursday. Alamo Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $124.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.75.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $285.19 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 13.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.04%.

In other news, EVP Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $106,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,082. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dan Edward Malone sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $130,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,751.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,645 shares of company stock worth $394,547 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

