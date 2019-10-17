3,146 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) Acquired by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $378,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $552,000.

NYSEARCA RYF traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.11. 17,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,947. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.81. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $45.25.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2183 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%.

