343,369 Shares in Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 343,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,105,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.80% of Foundation Building Materials at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 11.8% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 38,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 12.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Foundation Building Materials alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Foundation Building Materials from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Foundation Building Materials in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Foundation Building Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Foundation Building Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

In other news, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 4,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $77,330,000.00. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBM stock opened at $17.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $735.13 million, a P/E ratio of 50.74 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.98. Foundation Building Materials Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $559.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.68 million. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Foundation Building Materials Inc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Foundation Building Materials

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Foundation Building Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foundation Building Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.