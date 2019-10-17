3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in 3M were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 258,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,657,000 after buying an additional 91,007 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,595,000 after buying an additional 37,255 shares during the period. 66.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MMM traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $164.21. The stock had a trading volume of 886,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,050. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $150.58 and a 52-week high of $219.75. The company has a market cap of $92.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. 3M had a return on equity of 55.05% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on 3M from $197.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on 3M from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.54.

In other 3M news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $177,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

