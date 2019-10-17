4,280 Shares in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 83.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 47.3% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FMBI. Raymond James downgraded First Midwest Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. First Midwest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Shares of FMBI stock opened at $19.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.35 and a 200-day moving average of $20.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. First Midwest Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $18.10 and a 1-year high of $25.59.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $190.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.13 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.53%.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

