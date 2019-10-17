$440.13 Million in Sales Expected for KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) to report $440.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for KKR & Co Inc’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $465.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $407.10 million. KKR & Co Inc posted sales of $491.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow KKR & Co Inc.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.34 million. KKR & Co Inc’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.

KKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup set a $34.00 price target on KKR & Co Inc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays set a $28.00 price target on KKR & Co Inc and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.19.

Shares of NYSE KKR traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,624,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,349,362. KKR & Co Inc has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $29.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.20.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $2,619,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 73,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,698.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 9,149,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $279,255,192.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KKR. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 17.8% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 13,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 1.3% during the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 89,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the third quarter worth $38,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the third quarter worth $1,471,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 11.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

