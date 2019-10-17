497,265 Shares in SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 497,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,803,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPTN. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 53.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,542,000 after buying an additional 285,630 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,681,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,288,000 after buying an additional 223,193 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 115.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 411,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after buying an additional 220,266 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in SpartanNash by 1,419.8% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 160,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 149,500 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in SpartanNash by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 251,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 131,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $12.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $450.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.70. SpartanNash Co has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SpartanNash Co will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.64%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPTN shares. BidaskClub upgraded SpartanNash from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on SpartanNash in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded SpartanNash from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

