5,461 Shares in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) Bought by Edmp Inc.

Edmp Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.1% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.1% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 37,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSM. Raymond James lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.30.

Shares of MSM stock traded up $1.67 on Thursday, hitting $72.58. The stock had a trading volume of 6,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,683. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.88 and a 200 day moving average of $73.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.35. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 12-month low of $64.59 and a 12-month high of $90.25.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

