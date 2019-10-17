54,992 Shares in AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 54,992 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,624,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in AppFolio in the second quarter worth approximately $899,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in AppFolio by 437.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 17,355 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in AppFolio by 36.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 84,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 22,456 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AppFolio by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 995,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,838,000 after purchasing an additional 47,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AppFolio in the second quarter worth approximately $94,981,000. 32.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AppFolio alerts:

In other AppFolio news, CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 15,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.16, for a total transaction of $1,493,060.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total value of $48,155.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,094.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock worth $2,434,698 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APPF opened at $92.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 164.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.59. AppFolio Inc has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $109.89.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $63.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.71 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AppFolio Inc will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APPF. DA Davidson cut AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on AppFolio in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $106.10 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AppFolio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.28.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF).

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.