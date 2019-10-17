683 Capital Management, Llc Sells 3,000,000 Shares of NII Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NIHD) Stock

NII Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NIHD) major shareholder 683 Capital Management, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $5,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NIHD opened at $1.89 on Thursday. NII Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $8.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1.84.

NII (NASDAQ:NIHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benefit Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NII by 47.2% during the first quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 5,194,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,748 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of NII by 7,836.4% during the second quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,676,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,517 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NII by 2.8% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of NII by 201.8% during the second quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 608,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 406,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NII by 166.7% during the second quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of NII from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

NII Company Profile

NII Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless communication services to the individual consumers under the Nextel brand in Brazil. The company offers its services through wideband code division multiple access and long-term evolution networks. Its services include mobile telephone voice and wireless data, and international voice and data roaming services.

