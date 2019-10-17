7,098 Shares in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. United Bank increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,325,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.6% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 23.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 91.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 765,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,718,000 after buying an additional 366,297 shares during the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Compass Point set a $45.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.09.

In related news, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $191,293.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,075.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Goldfarb bought 2,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.68 per share, with a total value of $100,374.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,862.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 219,677 shares of company stock valued at $8,993,241. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $39.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.32. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $49.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

