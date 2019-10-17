8,175 Shares in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) Acquired by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,175 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SEA during the third quarter worth $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in SEA during the second quarter worth $44,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SEA during the second quarter worth $68,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SEA during the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SEA during the second quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SE. Credit Suisse Group set a $44.00 price target on SEA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on SEA from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SEA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup set a $38.00 price target on SEA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $28.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Sea Ltd has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.27.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.76 million. SEA had a negative return on equity of 158.33% and a negative net margin of 114.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sea Ltd will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

