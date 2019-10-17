8,708 Shares in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) Bought by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,708 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $231,961,000 after acquiring an additional 449,854 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 556,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,961,000 after acquiring an additional 121,200 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 446,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,517,000 after acquiring an additional 11,932 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 438,932 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 422,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,382,000 after acquiring an additional 52,795 shares in the last quarter.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $153.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 52-week low of $105.84 and a 52-week high of $180.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.20.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.71 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DECK shares. Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 price objective on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 price objective (up from $189.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.80.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $387,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,368,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.