$879.41 Million in Sales Expected for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) to announce $879.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for EQT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $744.00 million to $957.87 million. EQT reported sales of $1.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EQT will report full-year sales of $4.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $4.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $4.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. EQT had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $958.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on EQT from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised EQT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on EQT from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.70.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $9.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.56. EQT has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $26.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is 7.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,579,000. HBK Investments L P increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 66.7% during the second quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,994 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 91.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,674,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,072 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,818,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 15.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,245,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,503,000 after acquiring an additional 299,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

