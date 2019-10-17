8,835 Shares in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Acquired by Winfield Associates Inc.

Winfield Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000.

NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.09. The company had a trading volume of 12,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,462. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.24. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $101.75 and a twelve month high of $108.53.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

