8,968 Shares in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Acquired by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,154,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Alleghany in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Alleghany in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alleghany by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alleghany by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Alleghany by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on Y. ValuEngine downgraded Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Alleghany from $775.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank raised Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $735.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 target price on Alleghany and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Alleghany currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $661.25.

NYSE Y opened at $770.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.75 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $773.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $705.11. Alleghany Co. has a fifty-two week low of $574.42 and a fifty-two week high of $808.50.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $12.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.48 by $2.92. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 3.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 42.25 EPS for the current year.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

