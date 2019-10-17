950 Shares in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Acquired by Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC

Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 345,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,344,000 after acquiring an additional 105,957 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Fiserv by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,107,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,972,000 after acquiring an additional 38,799 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Fiserv by 556.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Fiserv by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 43,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. UBS Group started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fiserv from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine cut Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.93.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $106.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.59. Fiserv Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $109.92.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 53.08% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $2,591,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,118,310.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total value of $4,954,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 372,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,112,541.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,828,000. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

