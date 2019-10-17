Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AAN. ValuEngine cut Aaron’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Aaron’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. KeyCorp set a $88.00 price target on Aaron’s and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Aaron’s to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aaron’s presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.63.

NYSE:AAN traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.47. 32,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,696. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.95. Aaron’s has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $71.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $968.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is presently 4.17%.

In other news, CFO Steven A. Michaels sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $185,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,376,892.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Lindsay sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $154,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,758 shares of company stock valued at $1,349,246. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Aaron’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,168,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 181,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

