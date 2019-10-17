Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is Palisade Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Palisade Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,845 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 3.0% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $19,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,379 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,084 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% during the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Randel William Woodgrift sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $5,720,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,562 shares in the company, valued at $10,346,631.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $219,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,214.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,497 shares of company stock valued at $15,701,810 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ABT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.61.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,222,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,147,273. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $141.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.13. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $65.44 and a 12-month high of $88.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

