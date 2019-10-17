ABCAM PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ABCZY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABCAM PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ABCZY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Abcam PLC distributes antibodies and associated protein research tools. Its product includes primary and secondary antibodies, proteins, peptides, lysates, biochemicals, immunoassays and other kits. Abcam PLC is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded ABCAM PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

OTCMKTS:ABCZY opened at $14.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.38. ABCAM PLC/ADR has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $19.25.

ABCAM PLC/ADR Company Profile

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

