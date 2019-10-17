AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,470,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the August 30th total of 14,200,000 shares. Currently, 19.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 913,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.7 days.

In other AcelRx Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark G. Edwards acquired 15,000 shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $32,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 213,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,112.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the second quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 67,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,441 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 11,811 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACRX opened at $2.20 on Thursday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $5.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.68. The stock has a market cap of $174.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.11.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACRX shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.39.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

