Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.24

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.24 and traded as low as $0.29. Acura Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 8,500 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Acura Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

Get Acura Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.24.

Acura Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ACUR)

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products to address medication abuse and misuse. It offers Oxaydo tablets, a Schedule II narcotic indicated for the management of acute and chronic moderate to severe pain; and Nexafed products, which are pseudoephedrine and acetaminophen tablets that are used as nasal decongestants in various non-prescription and prescription cold, sinus, and allergy products.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Acura Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acura Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.