Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Adamera Minerals Corp (CVE:ADZ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 2000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 million and a P/E ratio of -4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

About Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ)

Adamera Minerals Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in the United States. It also explores for silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds interests in the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Flag Hill, and Talisman properties located in Washington, the United States.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Adamera Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamera Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.