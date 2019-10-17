adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $301.14

Shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $301.14 and traded as low as $309.95. adidas shares last traded at $312.40, with a volume of 132 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $302.36 and its 200 day moving average is $292.52.

adidas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ADDDF)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

