Adler Real Estate (ETR:ADL) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Adler Real Estate AG (ETR:ADL) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €11.70 ($13.60) and last traded at €11.60 ($13.49), 117,346 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 19% from the average session volume of 98,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at €11.58 ($13.47).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on Adler Real Estate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on Adler Real Estate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Oddo Bhf set a €15.91 ($18.50) target price on Adler Real Estate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adler Real Estate in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.90 ($19.65) target price on Adler Real Estate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Adler Real Estate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €18.54 ($21.55).

Get Adler Real Estate alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of €11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.29, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $787.53 million and a PE ratio of 2.82.

Adler Real Estate Company Profile (ETR:ADL)

ADLER Real Estate AG is one of the leading real estate companies in Germany. In recent years, the company has grown rapidly through acquisitions – most recently through the acquisition of almost 70 percent of the shares in Brack Capital Properties NV ADLER now holds more than 62,000 residential units , which are mainly located in the north and west of Germany and offer tenants with medium to low income an affordable home.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Adler Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adler Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.