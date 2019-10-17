Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,847 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 114.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 666.7% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 94.3% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 103 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $329.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.46.

In related news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $867,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,969,885.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total transaction of $859,115.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,832 shares of company stock worth $2,550,096 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded down $4.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $268.26. 1,397,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,162,444. The company has a market cap of $134.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $204.95 and a fifty-two week high of $313.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $278.89 and its 200-day moving average is $283.92.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The software company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

