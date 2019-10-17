Advisor Partners LLC Acquires 1,047 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,494,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,754,838,000 after acquiring an additional 248,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,450,332,000 after buying an additional 1,213,664 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in American Tower by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,772,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,384,730,000 after buying an additional 96,999 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in American Tower by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,140,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $846,465,000 after buying an additional 316,054 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 16,153.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,848,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $786,813,000 after buying an additional 3,824,762 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $1,003,413.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 63,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.06, for a total transaction of $14,078,427.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,901 shares of company stock worth $44,110,977. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMT traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $224.47. The company had a trading volume of 223,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,960. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.84. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $144.43 and a 1-year high of $242.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $98.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.44.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.91). American Tower had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.56%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMT shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of American Tower to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $201.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.87.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.