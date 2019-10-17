Advisor Partners LLC Has $2.32 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Booking by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 55 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 48 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $9.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,036.73. 44,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,245. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,606.27 and a 12-month high of $2,081.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,988.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1,873.86.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $23.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $22.80 by $0.79. Booking had a net margin of 28.19% and a return on equity of 56.70%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $20.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 102.15 EPS for the current year.

BKNG has been the subject of several research reports. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,150.00 price target (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,160.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,087.41.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

